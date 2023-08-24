Dennis Frank Ebner

Dennis Frank Ebner, age 85, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha surrounded by his loving family.

Born on February 6, 1938, in La Crosse, WI, he was the son of the late George and Clara (Schumacher) Ebner.

  

