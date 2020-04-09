Delbert Soholt

Delbert Lee Soholt passed away on April 6, 2020. He was born on November 12, 1928, in Rice Lake to Ole and Hattie (Coleman) Soholt.
He graduated from Shell Lake High School in 1947. During his high school years he participated in football, basketball, baseball, and boxing. Del received the American Legion Award for his athletic achievements. He attended college at River Falls State College.
Following high school graduation he spent time on various ships sailing the Great Lakes. Del was then employed by the Farmers Union Co-op in Bismarck and Carrington, North Dakota, and in Mondovi. In 1967 he purchased the Tarbox Hardware Store in Shell Lake.
Del was active in the community in the Shell Lake Lions Club, serving on the Shell Lake School Board and Washburn County Board. He worked as the Washburn County highway commissioner at the time of his retirement. Following retirement he had more time for his flowers and travel. Del was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and Shell Lake Lakers.
Del was married to Joyce Soholt in Chippewa Falls in 1950. They later divorced.
Del is survived by his three children, Linda (Herb) Schrankel, Shell Lake, Jerry (Deb) Soholt, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Jeff (Paula) Soholt, Plymouth Minnesota; five grandchildren, Todd (Marie) Schrankel, Josh (Kate) Soholt, Chad (Katie) Schrankel, Sam (Ashley) Soholt, and Molly (AJ) Gilbert. He is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren; his sister, Ethel Fields; and nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Norman Soholt; and a grandson, Travis Schrankel.
A service of remembrance will be held at a future time.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
