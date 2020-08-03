Delbert Soholt

A remembrance gathering for Delbert Lee Soholt will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Long Lake Lutheran Church in Sarona. The gathering will occur from 10:30 11:30 a.m. at the outdoor pavilion at the church. Social distancing along with masks will be practiced.

Delbert passed April 6, 2020.

His full obituary is at spooneradvocate.com.

