Debra Korthof

Debra J. Korthof, 57, of Hayward lost her battle with cancer on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.
Deb was born on August 13, 1962, in Franklin Park, Illinois, the daughter of Walter and Eleanor (Richard) Warzel. She was raised in Franklin Park, Illinois, until she was a teenager, and then the family moved to Northwoods Beach area near Hayward.
Deb graduated from Hayward High School in 1980. She was joined in marriage to Zane Korthof that summer near Hayward.
Deb worked in various jobs throughout her life, including being a tavern owner, licensed insurance agent and agency owner, social worker, floral shop owner, and a postal route carrier.
She also volunteered with the Lions Club and as a Girl Scout leader. She also enjoyed fishing, camping, trips to Florida, and painting rocks. Her favorite treat was a cheese Danish and a can of Coke.
Deb is survived by her two daughters, Whitney (Nate) Korthof of Springbrook, and Briana (Tyler) Korthof of Spooner; and cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A visitation will be held for Deb from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, at Hayward Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held after visitation at the Whitefish Cemetery. Following the service a gathering will be held at the Hayward Veterans Center.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.