Dean Lehmann

Dean Andrew Lehmann, 87, of Spooner died November 14, 2021, at Shell Lake Health Care Center. He was born April 28, 1934, in Barronett, Wisconsin, to Charles and Clara (Bosell) Lehmann.
He was married in Shell Lake on May 20, 1987, to Kathleen Friedli.
Dean worked as a semi truck driver for Yellow River Supply for 40 years. As a young man, Dean had owned his own business hauling and delivering cans of milk. After his retirement from Yellow River Supply, he drove school bus for the Spooner Area School District.
When Dean was not working, he enjoyed disassembling and reassembling antique Farmall tractors. He also enjoyed the time spent with his family.
He is survived by his children, Charlie (Patricia) Lehmann, Roxanne (Jerry) Thompson, Melinda Lehmann, Andrew (Tammy) Lehmann, Deborah Lehmann, and stepdaughter Deanna (Ron) Stellrecht; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Anita Lehmann; and many other family and friends.
Dean was preceded by his parents; and siblings, June Hardy, Donald Lehmann, Margaret Contos, and Betty Solum.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, Nov. 22, at Skinner Funeral Home in Shell Lake. Burial will be in Lake Side Cemetery in Barronett. Visitation will be from one hour before the service.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
