Dawn Marie Townsend

Ms. Dawn Marie Townsend, of Spooner, Wisconsin, born on October 11, 1947, passed away at age 74 on June 17th, 2022, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Dawn graduated from Spooner High School and attended college at Chattanooga State Technical Community College in Tennessee. During her career, she worked for several companies, including Coca Cola Bottling in Chattanooga and McCain Foods in Rice Lake. She was preceded in death by her mother, Irma Wunkel; father, Leo Townsend, grandmother, Rachel Townsend; sister Debbie Townsend; brother Randy Townsend; and daughter Baby Girl Zehm. Dawn is survived by her sons, Robert Zehm (Bonnie) and Larry Zehm; and one daughter, Melissa Blevins; sisters Terri Trainor (Chris), Nancy Viers (Mike), Peggy Moriarty (Brian) and Mikki Spero (Brian); and brother Richard Townsend (Carla); grandchildren, Steven Zehm, Duane Zehm (Caitlyn), Billy Zehm (Heather), Zach Zehm (Brittany) and Jessica Blevins. She cherished both her “up north” great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Lilly and Shauna, and her Tennessee great-grandchildren, Jaylen, Emma, Rachel and Kaylee, and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family members are invited to attend a celebration of life service on Friday, July 1, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Townsend's Island Lake Retreat, N8730 Island Lake Rd., Spooner, Wisconsin, 54801. Dawn’s children will be laying her to rest at sunrise at the lake. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local pet shelter or food pantry.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments