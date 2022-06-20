...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Maximum heat index values 98 to 105 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Ms. Dawn Marie Townsend, of Spooner, Wisconsin, born on October 11, 1947, passed away at age 74 on June 17th, 2022, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Dawn graduated from Spooner High School and attended college at Chattanooga State Technical Community College in Tennessee. During her career, she worked for several companies, including Coca Cola Bottling in Chattanooga and McCain Foods in Rice Lake. She was preceded in death by her mother, Irma Wunkel; father, Leo Townsend, grandmother, Rachel Townsend; sister Debbie Townsend; brother Randy Townsend; and daughter Baby Girl Zehm. Dawn is survived by her sons, Robert Zehm (Bonnie) and Larry Zehm; and one daughter, Melissa Blevins; sisters Terri Trainor (Chris), Nancy Viers (Mike), Peggy Moriarty (Brian) and Mikki Spero (Brian); and brother Richard Townsend (Carla); grandchildren, Steven Zehm, Duane Zehm (Caitlyn), Billy Zehm (Heather), Zach Zehm (Brittany) and Jessica Blevins. She cherished both her “up north” great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Lilly and Shauna, and her Tennessee great-grandchildren, Jaylen, Emma, Rachel and Kaylee, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family members are invited to attend a celebration of life service on Friday, July 1, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Townsend's Island Lake Retreat, N8730 Island Lake Rd., Spooner, Wisconsin, 54801. Dawn’s children will be laying her to rest at sunrise at the lake. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local pet shelter or food pantry.
