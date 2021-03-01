David Masterjohn

David Ralph Masterjohn, 67, known as Dave to many, son of the late Nick and Fran Masterjohn, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Essentia Health-St. Mary's in Duluth.
David was born on December 15, 1953, in Rice Lake. He graduated from Spooner High School and attended University of Wisconsin-Stout. He spent many years with his family operating Nick's Restaurant until the sale in 1979. He operated Masterjohn Vending for a few years before becoming a Realtor, eventually starting Masterjohn Realty on the property of his grandparents located across the street from Nick's Restaurant. Later, he became a Certified Appraiser, operating Masterjohn Appraisals where he continued to work until his passing.
David was a member of the Spooner Chamber of Commerce, a past member of the Spooner Fire Department, served as the vice president on the board of the Spooner Railroad Memories Museum, and served on the Washburn County Board of Supervisors representing Beaver Brook Township.
He received the Board Service Award for the North West Realtor's Association and was president of the MLS Society Board of Directors for many years. He always helped at the Spooner Rodeo every summer and was active in the Republican Party. David was also on the Board of Directors of the Spooner Development Association.
He was proud of his Italian heritage and loved to cook. He traveled to Italy a few years ago with family members to visit Conflenti, Italy, where his grandparents were born. They immigrated to Spooner to establish their home here. He enjoyed many trips to the Caribbean to relax and enjoy the sun. He loved model railroading and hoped to one day finish his train layout from his collection of numerous engines and cars. His grandfather and uncle both worked for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad here in Spooner.
David was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Spooner.
He was the proud father of Jody, Florida; Ryan (Jenny), Spooner; Nicholas (Rose), Saudi Arabia; Michael, Spooner; and Cristina (Chance), Spooner. Proud "Papa" of grandchildren Cole, Carter, and Chase. David always loved his canine houseguests, Kodi and Skylar, and was saddened to lose Daisy, Gizmo, Bear, Captain, and Sam over the years.
He is survived by sisters, Karen (Chuck) Hale, Menomonee Falls, Jan Masterjohn, Spooner, Kathy (Paul) Strapon, Sumter, South Carolina, and Kim (Jim) Wald, Cable. Also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Fran Masterjohn; maternal grandparents, Julius and Frieda Glau; and paternal grandparents, Ralph and Georgia Masterjohn.
Visitation will be held 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Spooner Funeral Home, 306 Rusk St., Spooner. A private family Mass will be held at a later time. Private family burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: St. Francis de Sales School, 300 Oak St., Spooner, WI 54801; Spooner Railroad Memories Museum, PO Box 717, Spooner, WI 54801; or the Washburn County Area Humane Society, PO Box 328, Spooner, WI 54801.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories and/or condolences may be left for David’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.