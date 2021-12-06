David Larry Kahl, 83, passed away December 2, 2021, at his home at Cambridge Assisted Living in Rice Lake. David was born to Norman & Mildred (Erickson) Kahl in 1938 in Plymouth, WI. In his early childhood, his family moved back to Barron and David and his 3 sisters grew up on the Kallenbach Farm on Hwy D. In the early 50’s they moved to the farm south of Barron on Hwy 25 where we all grew up, until the late nineties. He attended the Barron Senior High School and graduated in 1956.
In June of 1956 David married his high school sweetheart, Sheilda Cain and they had 65 married years together and two years of high school dating! This union gave them a family of 1 king and 4 queens. Along with 8 grandkids and 16 great-grandkids and one great-great granddaughter due in the spring!
David & Sheilda farmed south of Barron for 35 years, then they traveled the northern states doing hearing tests at large businesses. After they came off the road, they managed a senior apartment complex in Eau Claire for many years which was David’s forte! He loved the residents; he made many friends and cooked many meals on the grill for them! In 2010, they moved to Spooner where they lived for the past 10 years until COVID – 19 hit him in 2020. For his health and safety, they moved to Cambridge Assisted Living in Rice Lake.
David was an avid deer hunter and he only missed 2 opening days deer hunting in his 75 years of hunting. He also loved to fish and you could find him on a lake with someone somewhere catching supper! He also loved watching the Brewers, Packers and whomever was beating the Vikings! David looked forward to his daily trips to Kwik Trip to get his daily newspaper and lottery tickets but mostly he went there to hand out candy to the ladies and make new friends!
David is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sheilda;
His son: Brent (Holly) Kahl – North Carolina - Deidre Kahl – Xander & Eily
Devon Kahl
His four daughters: Corky (Terry) Edseth - Spooner, Levi (Crystal) McCracken – Tyler (Fiancé Taylor) & a little one due in spring; & Jaycie
Tony (Veronica) – Jasper & Alexis
Kessea Kahl – Chippewa Falls, JoDean (Mick) Kendall – Noah, Jackson, Stella & Hunter
Garrett – Chase & Jacob Lee
Kari Hartman Rada – Chetek, Grand pup Zoey
Kellie (Scot) Meisner - Chetek, Tasha (Brad) Draves – Cali Jo, Abigail, Mitchell
Brittney (Shawn) Denver – McKenzie
He is further survived by a sister, Maggie Maust Rice Lake; and her kids, Ted Maust, Clarksville TN & Brandi Kurshinsky, Cameron
He is also survived by with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; great-grandson, Jacob Lee Schultz; sisters, Noreen Kahler and JoAnne Johnson; sons-in-law, Peter Hartman & David Rada; niece, Sandy Wilke; in-laws, Arlie & Mardell (Frost) & Jalma (Holt) Cain; along with many aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Parkinson Foundation, the Cancer Society or your favorite charity in honor of David.
A visitation for David Kahl will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021 from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
