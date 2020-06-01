Darlene Smith

Darlene E. Smith, 73, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at home in Hewitt surrounded by her family.
Darlene was born on March 2, 1947, to Clarence and Ellen (Voigtlander) Syring in Marshfield. She attended a country school for two years and finished her schooling in Stratford, graduating from Stratford High School in 1965.
Darlene worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital for a few years and then worked at a Certified Public Accountant office in Marshfield. On May 1, 1971, she married Glen Fell, who preceded her in death on March 17, 1973.
She married Arthur J. Smith on October 11, 1975, in Marshfield, then moved to Austin, Minnesota, for 10 years. In October of 1985, the family moved to the town of Brooklyn near Trego.
In 1987 Darlene became a Certified Nursing Assistant and worked at Terraceview Living Center and as a home health aide for Spooner Health for 24 years. She also served as town clerk for nearly 25 years.
Her hobbies included fishing, sewing, and crocheting. She was a member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Spooner and Trinity Lutheran Church in Marshfield.
She is survived by her daughter, Valerie (Osha) Adegunleye of Bolingbrook, Illinois; stepson, Gary (MaryAnn) Smith of Sugar Grove, Illinois; stepdaughters, Diana Allen of Charleston, South Carolina, and Nancy (Joe) VonRuden of Owatonna, Minnesota; sister, Charlotte (Jim) Jones, of Hewitt; her brothers, David (Ellen) Syring of Edgar, Larry (Audrey) Syring of Stratford, and Ricky (Renell) of Hewitt; stepbrothers, Glen (Sue) Syring of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, and David Syring of Marshfield; and two grandsons, eight step-grandchildren, 16 step-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepdad, Elmer Syring; her husbands, Glen Fell and Arthur Smith; son, Eric A. Smith; step-son-in-law, David Allen; step-grandson, Matthew Smith; and stepbrother, Roy Syring.
Funeral services were held at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Marshfield, on Monday, June 1, at noon with Pastor Jon Guenther officiating. Visitation for family and friends was held from 10 a.m. until noon on Monday at the church. Burial will take place at Earl Cemetery, Cty. Hwy. E and Hwy. 63 in Trego, on Tuesday, June 2, at noon.
Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
