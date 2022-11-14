Daniel Livingston

Daniel Robert Livingston, ThD, age 94, of Shell Lake, died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Maple Ridge Care Center. He was born January 15, 1928, in Stanley, WI, to Robin "Robert" and Martha (Shorey) Livingston. Dan graduated from Shell Lake High School in 1946, then served with the U.S. Army for 1 1/2 years as a Medical Lab Tech. He was married in Spooner, WI, on March 25, 1950, to Beverly Marsh, and in 1962, their family moved to Medford, OR, where he worked as head of Microbiology for Rogue Valley Memorial Hospital. In 1983, they returned to Spooner, where he worked ten years in the lab. He enjoyed beekeeping and raising rabbits, Guinea hens and chickens. He raised large vegetable gardens, specializing in berries. He was generous with his bounty, including honey, produce and African Violets. He completed his Doctorate in Theology in 2005, and was dedicated to his faith, Northwoods Baptist Church and Christ Jesus.

He is survived by his children: Steven (Nora) Livingston of Sylvania, OH, Kevin (Diane) Livingston of Shell Lake, Gaylen (Vicky) Livingston of Star Prairie and Maria (Walter) Sellers, II, of Taylors, SC; 19 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dr. Dan was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly, his daughter Monica Livingston, his siblings, Eudora Thompson and Warren Livingston.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Livingston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments