Daniel Robert Livingston, ThD, age 94, of Shell Lake, died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Maple Ridge Care Center. He was born January 15, 1928, in Stanley, WI, to Robin "Robert" and Martha (Shorey) Livingston. Dan graduated from Shell Lake High School in 1946, then served with the U.S. Army for 1 1/2 years as a Medical Lab Tech. He was married in Spooner, WI, on March 25, 1950, to Beverly Marsh, and in 1962, their family moved to Medford, OR, where he worked as head of Microbiology for Rogue Valley Memorial Hospital. In 1983, they returned to Spooner, where he worked ten years in the lab. He enjoyed beekeeping and raising rabbits, Guinea hens and chickens. He raised large vegetable gardens, specializing in berries. He was generous with his bounty, including honey, produce and African Violets. He completed his Doctorate in Theology in 2005, and was dedicated to his faith, Northwoods Baptist Church and Christ Jesus.
He is survived by his children: Steven (Nora) Livingston of Sylvania, OH, Kevin (Diane) Livingston of Shell Lake, Gaylen (Vicky) Livingston of Star Prairie and Maria (Walter) Sellers, II, of Taylors, SC; 19 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dr. Dan was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly, his daughter Monica Livingston, his siblings, Eudora Thompson and Warren Livingston.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.