Daniel Lucas

Daniel L. Lucas, 69, of Spooner and formerly of Yuma, Arizona, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Spooner Health in Spooner.
Daniel Lee Lucas was born on July 11, 1951, in Superior. He was the son of Evans and Maxine Lucas. He graduated from Solon Springs High School in 1969.
He worked for Chicago Northwestern and Union Pacific Railroad his entire life, holding many positions, ending his career as maintenance track manager until he retired in 2016.
He was a great man who enjoyed life and loved to be in social settings. He was the president of the Fraternity Order of Eagles (FOE) Chapter 398. He loved to golf, bowl, and spend time with his family and friends. He never missed a party.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta (Bobbi) Lucas of Spooner; daughter, Karri (Ken) Smith of Yuma, Arizona; grandsons, Aaron Eads of Yuma, Arizona, and Cody Eads of Melbourne, Florida; sister, Cheryl (Doug) McCuskey; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father, Evans Lucas; mother, Maxine Lucas; brother, Lennie; and daughter, Trisha.
A graveside service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Evergreen Cemetery in Solon Springs. Pastor Carolyn Saunders will officiate. Bratley-Nelson Funeral Homes and Crematory provided arrangements.
