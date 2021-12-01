Daniel Lawrence

Daniel G. Lawrence of Shell Lake unexpectedly passed from this world in his sleep November 21, 2021, while staying in Orlando, Florida, on a trip with his daughters.
Forty-five years ago, in the month of August, Daniel was born in Portage, Wisconsin, to Robert and Marie (Peterson) Lawrence. He lived in Montello and then Baraboo until his family moved back to Shell Lake in 1979, where they worked their dairy farm.
Daniel raised and raced sled dogs and achieved status in the top five of the sprint-racing circuit. That was not enough, however, and for a number of years, he sponsored and ran a "warm up" event for any musher interested. He had plenty of adventures in his life, including training an Iditarod sled dog team, playing pool with the pros in Alaska, traveling to England, and visiting Paris, France.
He was no stranger to adversity and was a “jack-of-all-trades.” Daniel started his firefighter career with the Shell Lake Fire Department while he was still in high school, then enlisted in the Army National Guard. In the last decade or so, he resumed firefighting and began working as a first responding with the St. Croix/Hertel Fire Department. Of the various jobs, he took the greatest pride as a firefighter and father.
Daniel met his wife, Stephanie, in Spooner, at a local youth group. Later he would end up finding her phone number on his take-out bag from a local fast-food restaurant. The very same restaurant that he had been frequenting to find out if she was single. They got married on July 7, 2001; three weeks after a tornado threw his house and plans to the wind, Daniel and Stephaine settled in Shell Lake where they would raise four beautiful girls. His daughters were his entire world. Daniel also took on the role of “big brother” to Stephaine's brother and sisters.
While his years were cut short, his life was full of adventure, but most importantly, he had an enormous love for friends and family.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Stephanie; four daughters; parents, Robert and Marie Lawrence; brother, David (Cynthia) Lawrence; sister, Dawn (Mike) Ternberg; many nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Lake Park Alliance Church located at 53 3rd St., Shell Lake, WI 54871.
