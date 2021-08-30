Daniel Higgins

Daniel M. Higgins, 69, Trego, died Monday, Aug. 23, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. He was born on December 17, 1951, in Superior to Lawrence and Eleanor (Clark) Higgins.
Daniel worked for Minong School District as the custodian for many years. He also owned and operated D & D Karaoke for many years.
He married Diane Anderson on March 31, 1975, in Watertown, South Dakota, and celebrated 46 years of marriage.
He was a member of the NRA, AFCME Labor Union, and the Teamsters.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Diane; four sisters, Darlene McKay, Superior, WI, Dianne Frank, White Bear Lake, Minnesota, Brenda Lutter, Maple Grove, Minnesota, and Cindy (Boguslaw “Bob”) Wnuk, Superior; two brothers, Dennis (Joyce) Perry, Superior, and Patrick (Jessica) Higgins, Proctor, Minnesota; daughter, Lisa Dobson; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Higgins; mother, Eleanor Graff; daughter, Amanda Mae Higgins; son, Daniel Jr.; and and grandson, Blake.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, at the Downs-LeSage Funeral Home, 1304 Hammond Ave., Superior, and continue until the 6:30 p.m. memorial service. Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel’s nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made in Daniel’s name to any charity of donor’s choice.
To leave an online condolence or to sign the guestbook: www.downs-lesage.com.
