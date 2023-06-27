...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-to-
south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the
surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the
coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.
For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts across
the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could reach the VERY
UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider
avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy
exertion.
At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see the
heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY
UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility of the
AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Daniel H. Spring, age 75, of Spooner, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2023, with his wife, Candice, at his side. Dan, the youngest of 14 children, was born on November 9, 1947, to parents, Wilbur and Dorothy Spring, in Lindenwood, Illinois. He went on to serve in the Army and did a tour in Vietnam. In 1971, Dan met Candice and they were married in 1973. Dan had a great love for nature and animals and loved renovating, whether it be a home he and Candice bought or an old muscle car. But his greatest love was Candice, and the two were virtually inseparable for 52 years. Dan charmed many people with his quick, sarcastic wit and took great pleasure in making others laugh.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents: Wilbur and Dorothy and siblings: Warren, Marelen, David, Roger, Jerry, Ronnie, Billy, Ann and Karen. He is survived by his wife: Candice, sons: Jon (Jennifer) and Chris (LeAnn), daughter: Candan, grandson: Jacob and granddaughter: Cori. He is also survived by brother: Philip and sisters: Sharron, Sally and Susie.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.