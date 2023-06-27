Daniel H. Spring, age 75, of Spooner, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2023, with his wife, Candice, at his side. Dan, the youngest of 14 children, was born on November 9, 1947, to parents, Wilbur and Dorothy Spring, in Lindenwood, Illinois. He went on to serve in the Army and did a tour in Vietnam. In 1971, Dan met Candice and they were married in 1973. Dan had a great love for nature and animals and loved renovating, whether it be a home he and Candice bought or an old muscle car. But his greatest love was Candice, and the two were virtually inseparable for 52 years. Dan charmed many people with his quick, sarcastic wit and took great pleasure in making others laugh. 

Dan was preceded in death by his parents: Wilbur and Dorothy and siblings: Warren, Marelen, David, Roger, Jerry, Ronnie, Billy, Ann and Karen. He is survived by his wife: Candice, sons: Jon (Jennifer) and Chris (LeAnn), daughter: Candan, grandson: Jacob and granddaughter: Cori. He is also survived by brother: Philip and sisters: Sharron, Sally and Susie. 

