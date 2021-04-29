Daniel P. Burnosky, 86, of Minong passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, peacefully surrounded by his children.
Daniel Paul Burnosky was born on January 14, 1935, in Glendive, Montana, the son of Paul and Beth (Seifert) Burnosky. Dan was raised in Glendive and graduated from high school there. He then worked as a cowboy on a farm breaking horses to ride.
On April 16, 1955, Dan was joined in marriage to Valeria “Val” Kahl in Wibaux, Montana. Dan began work as an over-the-road trucker and worked for several different companies through the years.
In 1967, Dan and Val moved the family to Superior, where Dan continued driving truck A few years later Dan and Val moved to Minong, which they would call home the rest of their lives. In Dan’s years of driving semi-trucks, he hauled almost every kind of freight and traveled to most states in the country. He was proud to have never missed holiday with family over all his years of work. He enjoyed his work and made many friends in his travels.
He loved watching old westerns and John Wayne movies. His family will miss all of his stories and his great one-liners.
Dan is survived by seven children, Kathy (Bob) Smith of Minong, Timothy (Rowena) Burnosky of Eau Claire, Tom (Julie) Burnosky of Superior, Bonnie (Ron Walters) Burnosky of Gordon, Denise (Todd) Andre of Hardeeville, South Carolina, Jody (Michael) Rubenzer of New Auburn, Tracie (Scott) Wurtz of Cornell; 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Val; and son, Joe Burnosky.
A private Mass of Christian Burial is planned for Daniel at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Minong. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Minong. Dan’s children are having a public gathering at his home beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 3.
Online condolences may be left for Dan’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
