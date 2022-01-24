Dale “Spike” Neill, 80, of Trego, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at his home.
Spike was born on March 26, 1941, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Harry and Lios (Johnson) Neill. He graduated from Altoona High School and joined the U.S. Army. After his time in the Army, Spike went on to work at Bartingales as a welding inspector at PDM Bridge Plant, formerly Phoenix Steel.
On December 31, 1970, he was joined in marriage to Patricia Lyons, in Galena, Illinois.
Spiked loved fishing trips to Canada, watching Packer games, and penny slots at the casino. Spike took great pride in lending his name to the Spikearama, an ice fishing tournament on Pear Lake that has lasted 15 years and has come to draw in over 400 people.
Spike is survived by his wife, Pat; children, Joshua (Rose), Patrick (Sheila), and Jeff (Ronda); grandchildren, Tessa, Logan, Sinead, Camille, Seth, Josh, Christopher, Kimberly, and Kristi; sister, Sharon; sister-in-law, Kathie; nephew, Joel; niece, Bobbi Lyn; and four great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dean; daughter, Shannon; and foster children, Bobby Fogg and Jay Didlo.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no planned services at this time.
Online condolences may be left at bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
