Dale Martin

Dale Bruce Martin, 83, of Springbrook died on February 1, 2021, at Indianhead Medical Center in Shell Lake.
Dale was born on September 23, 1937, on the family farm in Trego, the youngest of six children born to Harry “Bruce” and Sallie (Tobin) Martin. A few years later, they settled on acreage in the town of Crystal, where Dale was raised.
He graduated from Spooner High School in 1955 and met Carolyn Mary Stariha in 1958 while working at his brother’s television sales and repair business in Shell Lake, a favorite hangout to listen to music and watch television. Dale and Carolyn were married on July 22, 1961, at St. Francis de Sales in Spooner. In 1961, while Dale served in the National Guard, he and Carolyn lived in Olympia, near Fort Lewis, Washington, returning home to the family farm in July 1962.
Dale enjoyed waterskiing, ice skating, dancing, and baseball as a young man. Dale, Carolyn, and their children operated a dairy farm, after which they raised beef cattle. When farming slowed down, Dale enjoyed bear and turkey hunting, but his favorite time of year was November deer season when the family would all gather at the farm. It meant the world to Dale to see all his loved ones together.
Dale recently retired at the age of 80, when he was no longer able to get on the tractor. Spending time with his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought Dale great joy. He could recite each one of their birthdays. Everyone who knew Dale knew him as a storyteller with a distinctive laugh.
Dale is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn; seven children, Melissa (John) Stumph, Cheyenne, Wyoming, Marilyn (Harry) Hughes, Spooner, Dawn (Leroy) Butterfield, Seely, Mike (Cori) Martin, Spooner, Anthony (Becky) Martin, Springbrook, Andrew (Christina) Martin, Spooner, and Matthew (Michelle) Martin, Springbrook; 19 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; many close family friends; and his beloved dog Lucky.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wayne Martin; and sisters, Grace Sloier, Kaye Aufman, Dorothy Pequinot, and Edna “Lois” Titus; and two grandchildren, Amanda Stumph and Erin Martin.
A celebration of Dale’s life will be held on Friday, Feb. 12, at 11 a.m. at Spooner Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Gormong officiating. Music will be provided by Dale’s family. A gathering of friends and family will be on Friday, Feb. 12, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Earl Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.
Honorary bearers will be Jerimiah Stumph, Aaron Hughes, Ethan Martin, Levi Martin, Marty Ksobiech, and Robert Crandell.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
