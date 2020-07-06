Dale Lindemann

Dale E. Lindemann, 84, of Spooner, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
He was born on March 3, 1936, in Washburn County to Carl and Marion (Henry) Lindemann. Dale graduated from Shell Lake High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the American Legion.
Dale managed Cenex Co-ops in Cumberland, Barron, and Ridgeland and also Federated Co-op in Barron. After retirement he just enjoyed his home and family and feeding or watching the birds. Dale was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to garden and work in the woods. His greatest entertainment was going to horse pulls with his dear friend Mark Ullom.
Dale is survived by his wife, Carole; daughters, Shelly (Jeff) Kay, Carla Schroeder, and Kim Lindemann; step-son, Jim (Judy) Lake; step-daughter, Susan (Gary) Stewart; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Marion Lindemann; sisters, Jen Schneider, Hazel Chartrau, Shirley Benson, and Pearl Lindemann; and one brother, Donald Lindemann.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Due to the current Covid-19 health situation, a service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for Dale’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
