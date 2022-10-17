...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to
Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Mr. Dale George Holman, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, with his family around him. Dale was born on May 9, 1940, in Shell Lake, WI, to George and Bernice (Bakker) Holman. He served his country proudly for 32 years in the U.S. Army National Guard and retired as a CW4. Dale was also employed as a maintenance supervisor for the Superior Housing Authority.
Dale is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jacqueline (Rau) Holman; children, Barry Holman (Julie), Stephanie Holman-Mansukhani (Andy) and Christine Tillema (Holman) (Glenn); Grandchildren, Riley Hollembaek, Lauren Hollembaek, Ashley Hollembaek, Maxwell Tillema and Dani Tillema; Sister Della Stariha and Brother Warren Holman. He was proceeded in death by his parents George and Bernice Holman; Brother John Holman and Sister Sharon Avery.
