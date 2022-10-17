Dale George Holman

Mr. Dale George Holman, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, with his family around him. Dale was born on May 9, 1940, in Shell Lake, WI, to George and Bernice (Bakker) Holman. He served his country proudly for 32 years in the U.S. Army National Guard and retired as a CW4. Dale was also employed as a maintenance supervisor for the Superior Housing Authority.

Dale is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jacqueline (Rau) Holman; children, Barry Holman (Julie), Stephanie Holman-Mansukhani (Andy) and Christine Tillema (Holman) (Glenn); Grandchildren, Riley Hollembaek, Lauren Hollembaek, Ashley Hollembaek, Maxwell Tillema and Dani Tillema; Sister Della Stariha and Brother Warren Holman. He was proceeded in death by his parents George and Bernice Holman; Brother John Holman and Sister Sharon Avery.

