Dale Correll

Dale J. Correll, 84, of Peachtree City, Georgia, passed away on June 12, 2020.

Dale was born on November 25, 1935, to the late Ezra and Lillian Correll in Drummond. Following his graduation from Superior High School in 1955, Dale attended the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Dale served in the US Army, receiving an honorable discharge in 1963.

He then started his own accounting firm in Boca Raton, Florida.

He is survived by his cousin, Roger Harriman.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Thelma Fortin.

A private graveside will be held at Earl Cemetery in Springbook Township at a date to be determined. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City, Georgia, is providing services.

