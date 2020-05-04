Dale Louis Bowe, 73, of Trego died on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Spooner Health.
Dale was born on June 10, 1946, in Chippewa Falls to parents Louis and Rosemary (LaFaive) Bowe. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1964 and went to work at Uniroyal until it closed. He then went to work for Stone Crane in Chippewa Falls and later Howard Ullom Concrete in Trego.
Dale married Sharon Ann Belknap on December 21, 1963, in Waukon, Iowa. They had three children: Debra Marie, Kim Ann, and Mark Robert.
Dale enjoyed hunting, fishing, and anything outdoors. He was a great storyteller. One of his greatest enjoyments was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him. “You are our sunshine, our only sunshine. You make us happy when skies are grey.” The sun will never shine quite as bright without him.
Dale is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughters, Debra Conrad and Kim Bowe; son, Mark (Amy) Bowe; nine grandchildren, Erin Bowe, Michelle (Phillip) Marucha, Michael (Sadie) Conrad, Ashley (Rylan) Galiardi, Samantha Thompson, Danielle Stratmann, Brady Goettl, Kayla Jenson, and Cody Bowe; eight great-grandchildren, Austin Copas, Brayden Bowe, Cayleigh Christie, Alyssa Christie, Joshua Marucha, Colton Marucha, Lawson Galiardi, and Skyler Galiardi; sisters, Sue (Leon) Luther and Judy (Kim) Smith; brother, Duane (Kathy) Bowe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Rosemary Bowe; father and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Martha Belknap; and one granddaughter, Michelle (Conrad) Marucha.
Due to the current coronavirus restrictions, a celebration of Dale’s life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories or condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
