Dale Bowe, 73, Trego, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Spooner Health.
Family and friends will celebrate his life on Saturday, July 18, from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Chicog Town Hall/Fire Station, W8499 Hwy. 77 (west of Minong on Hwy. 77). There will be a short memorial service with lunch to follow.
A full obituary is at the Spooner Funeral Home website, bratley-nelsonchapels.com, where online memories or condolences may be left for Dale’s family, and at spooneradvocate.com.
