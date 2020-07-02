Dale Bowe

Dale Bowe, 73, Trego, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Spooner Health.

Family and friends will celebrate his life on Saturday, July 18, from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Chicog Town Hall/Fire Station, W8499 Hwy. 77 (west of Minong on Hwy. 77). There will be a short memorial service with lunch to follow.

A full obituary is at the Spooner Funeral Home website, bratley-nelsonchapels.com, where online memories or condolences may be left for Dale’s family, and at spooneradvocate.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dale as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

