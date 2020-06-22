Cyndria Coaty

After a courageous battle with breast cancer, Cyndria Lee Coaty joined her Lord and Savior in Heaven on April 4, 2020.
Cyndi was born on November 8, 1953, and was the oldest daughter of Robert and Ilene Ostenson of Wisconsin.
Cyndi's joy was centered in family, stories, and cuddles. She was expressive and supportive, venturing thousands of miles more than annually to connect with her "Joys." Cyndi adapted to an adventurous marriage as her husband, Dan Coaty, of 45 years led her from state to state, changing geography, careers, and lifestyles as if they were quests to be undertaken.
Always a mother first, she took positions as a laboratory technician, public school mentor, head cook, and private tutor; meanwhile, she trained useful skills which she employed across the states as a church organist, pianist, and trombonist. She mastered crocheting and could turn out a blanket in the length of a movie. Cyndi was an indiscriminate mother; she gave special attention to young folks and really cared about anyone's mental health. She was persistent in communication and gave freely of her resources to make safe spaces for teens and young adults. Many holidays were shared with people the family did not know, yet who she had engaged and loved.
Cyndi departed this world surrounded by love and support. She is survived by her parents; husband; six children and their spouses-in-love, Dana (Amber) Coaty, Neal (Emily) Coaty, Osten (Heather) Coaty, Amber (Matthew) Goodale, Caleb (Stephanie) Coaty, and Gunder (Rebecca) Coaty; 11 grandchildren; and her six siblings.
A celebration of life will be held at Spooner Baptist Church in Spooner on Saturday July 4, starting at 2 p.m. For those who would like to pay respects but are unable to attend the service, a memorial table will be on display at the church an hour before the service begins, and people should feel free to drop off photos, messages, and memories in Cyndi's honor.
