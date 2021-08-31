Craig Mellin

Craig Martin Mellin passed from this earth suddenly and unexpectedly.
He was much loved by his wife of 34 years and many longtime friends, including a college group that was always there for each other. Craig loved delivering meals on wheels and bringing a smile to a face.
Craig is survived by his wife, Cindy; sister, Mardee; brother, Chris; and his nieces and nephews. “Peace and love and we miss you forever.”
A celebration of life will be held later.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
