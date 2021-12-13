Craig Livingston

Craig Arthur Livingston, 50, of Shell Lake died Dec. 8, 2021 at his home.
He was born January 30, 1971, in Shell Lake, Wisconsin, to Dudley Allen and Delores Ann (Brannan) Livingston.
Craig graduated from Shell Lake High School in 1989 and was valedictorian. He then attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, majoring in computer science and mathematics. Craig worked at Lutheran Brotherhood in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for 10 years before returning home to Shell Lake.
Craig liked feeding the birds and wildlife that would come and visit him. He also enjoyed cooking and was a talented baker and singer. He sang as a member of the church choir for many years and sang at weddings and funerals. Craig was also willing to help his family and friends with their technology questions and gadgets, especially his mother.
He is survived by his mother, Delores Livingston of Shell Lake; three siblings, Layne (Rozanne) Livingston of Spooner, Matthew (Jodie) Livingston of Sheboygan, and Patti (Tom) Fox of Shell Lake; nieces and nephews, Bryant (Ashely Handy) Fox, Travis Livingston, Evan (Stephanie) Fox, Lindsay Livingston, Shelby (Nathan) DuPree, and Tayler (Tasha Henck) Livingston; and great-nephew, Lynden Livingston.
Craig was preceded in death by his father, Dudley Livingston.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
