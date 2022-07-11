Craig Lee Kortness, age 56, a resident of Rice Lake, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Heritage Lakeside Nursing Home due to the progression of his MS. He was born February 11, 1966, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He was the son of Gerald Kortness and Kathleen (McMahon) Kortness, Spooner.
Craig graduated from Spooner High School in 1984 and continued his secondary education by getting a degree in radio and television broadcasting from Brown Institute, a diploma in Advanced Intensive Care Paramedic and also a diploma in Medical Office Specialist. Craig started his working years at the Spooner Bakery, which his family loved as he would bring home donuts for them. He worked for Channel 27 TV station in Madison and Channel 13 TV station in Eau Claire as a cameraman. He worked at a radio station in Hayward and Rice Lake using the name Craig “Thomas,” making the best of his love of music and bringing his wonderful personality across the airwaves. He was also a production assistant at Hidden Bay Graphics in Hayward, but he found his passion in emergency medicine, becoming a paramedic in the mid-‘90s. He worked with Town of Hayward Fire Department, Sawyer County Ambulance, North Memorial Critical Care and Great Divide Ambulance. He signed in to ski patrol at Telemark Resort and would volunteer for many events, including the American Birkebeiner and Fishing Has No Boundaries. Unfortunately, Craig was diagnosed with MS around 2002 and that eventually led to him to not being able to perform the job that he so loved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.