Courtney Roberts

Courtney Rose Roberts, 28, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 3, 2021, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Courtney worked at numerous places. She enjoyed waitressing and was good at it, very outgoing, friendly, liked talking to people, enjoyed running and taking walks with her son. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She leaves behind two children, Matthew Taylor of Hayward and Ariana Roberts of Spooner; a sister, Felisha Roberts; a brother, Brandon (K.K.) Roberts; her father, Darrin Roberts (Cheryl); her mother, Sheila Kidd (Kelly); stepdad, Al Kahl; grandparents Donald and Doralee Roberts; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by uncles Danny Roberts and Donny “Bucko” Roberts.
Services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 1 p.m. at the Anah Church.
Online condolences may be left for Courtney’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
