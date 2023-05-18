Country Ray Salquist

Country Ray Salquist, age 55, of Kempner, Texas, passed away on the morning of May 14, 2023, surrounded by his family. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove, Texas.

Country was born on March 31, 1968, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to Terry Salquist and Shirley Rossman Salquist. He grew up and attended school in Schertz, Texas, Copperas Cove, Texas, and Spooner, Wisconsin.

