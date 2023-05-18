...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED UNTIL NOON FRIDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until Noon Friday.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
counties.
Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state from
northwest-to-southeast beginning around noon today. PM2.5
concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before steadily
diminishing as cleaner air moves in.
The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. Areas further west will have the potential to
reach the UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further
northeast will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the
MODERATE air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, plese see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Country Ray Salquist, age 55, of Kempner, Texas, passed away on the morning of May 14, 2023, surrounded by his family. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove, Texas.
Country was born on March 31, 1968, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to Terry Salquist and Shirley Rossman Salquist. He grew up and attended school in Schertz, Texas, Copperas Cove, Texas, and Spooner, Wisconsin.
