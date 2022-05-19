Corey Edward Koehler, age 67, a resident of Spooner, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, Minnesota.

No services are planned at this time.

