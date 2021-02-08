Constance Fischer

Constance (Connie) Julia Fischer of Webb Lake passed away from natural causes on February 6, 2021, at the age of 79 in Janesville. She was surrounded by family as she took her first heavenly breath.
Connie was born in Chicago to Casmir and Marie Bryski on November 7, 1941. She went to high school in Spooner. She married James (Jim) Fischer on June 26, 1965, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Rockford, Illinois.
She graduated with her bachelor’s degree from Superior State College and earned her master’s degree at Rockford University. She worked as a second0grade teacher and special education teacher in Rockford for 28 years.
Connie was awarded Who's Who Among Students in American Universities, was a past president of Webb Lake Community Club, and a past president of the Council of Catholic Women at Sacred Hearts Church. Connie was part of a domino club, started three books clubs, and was an avid reader. She loved playing games with her children and grandchildren. She had several flower gardens, enjoyed fishing, boating, and life in the Great North Woods. Connie was a kind, compassionate, and caring person, and touched the lives of all who knew her.
Connie is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ronald (Gloria) Bryski; and sister, Dorothy (Lee) McMahon.
Connie is survived by her husband, James Fischer; children, Michelle (Morrie Krovitz) Truman of Evansville, Michael (Kristen) Fischer of Elroy, and Mary (Sean) Spors of Rockton, Illinois; sister, Patricia (Lee) Morelli; and twin brothers, Frank (Marilou) Bryski and Eugene (Angela) Bryski. Connie was loved by her 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many friends.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church in Northern Wisconsin at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Connie’s name to Agrace Hospice, 2901 N Wright Rd, Janesville, WI 53546.
“The family of Connie Fischer wishes to extend our sincere thanks for the wonderful, compassionate care from the staff at Agrace,” the family said.
