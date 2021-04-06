Connie Smith, 63, of Spooner died on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the Indianhead Medical Center in Shell Lake.
Connie was born on October 18, 1957, in Shell Lake to James and Helen (Bos) Mortensen. After school, she worked as a nurse’s aide at the Terraceview Living Center in Shell Lake for several years.
On June 7, 1980, she was united in marriage to Terry Smith at Full Gospel Church in Shell Lake, and they made their home in Trego. In 2007 the couple moved to their current residence in Spooner.
Connie loved to fish, had several collections including a doll collection, camping, helping people in need, and taking care of her pets She will be remembered as an excellent wife and mother.
Connie is survived by her husband, Terry, of Spooner; daughter, Tanya Gates of Spooner; son, Randy (Kristina) Smith of Spooner; five grandchildren, Dakota, Ben, Hailie, Joseph, and Ashley; great-granddaughter, Sophie; brothers, Jim Mortensen of Trego, Steve (Darlene) Mortensen of Hertel, John Mortensen of Webster, and Ernie Mortensen of Shell Lake; and sisters, Bonnie (Jack) Moser of Webster, Helen Mortensen of Spooner, and May Mortensen of Shell Lake.
Connie is preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of Connie’s life will be held at a date to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.