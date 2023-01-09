Christine (Zawacki) Cripps

Christine (Zawacki) Cripps, age 80, of Kenosha, died on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

Born in Milwaukee on July 8, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Karpik) Zawacki.

