Christine Ann Cook, age 83 of Gordon, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner, Wisconsin.
Chris was born March 28, 1938, in Rockford, Illinois to parents Willard and Elsie (Meeds) Carlson. Chris’s family moved to Gordon when she was young, and she went on to graduate from Minong High School. After graduation Chris moved back to Rockford and began working. Sometime later she moved back to Gordon. In the summer of 1973, she met Ronald Cook. By the end of the year, they were married. The couple lived in various places over the years including Minnesota, Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina. In 1980 they moved back to Gordon, Wisconsin, where they started their ministry.
Chris was a devout Christian and loved spending time praying with everyone. She was a kind and loving woman that prayed for everyone she met.
She is survived by her husband, Ron; daughter, Leann (Carl) Peterson; grandchildren, Aaron Klee and Brandon Klee; great-grandchildren, Gage Klee, Ashlyn Klee, Abbie Klee, Aubri Klee, Bobby Klee; siblings Wesley Carlson and Lila Mae Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Kelly Platteter; aunts, Anne Bailey and Jenny Terry; and uncle, Wesley Meeds.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
