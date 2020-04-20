Chester (Bud) Earl Peery, 84, of Cumberland passed away peacefully at 6:30 p.m. on April 8, 2020. At the time of his death, Chet was residing in Texas, near his eldest daughter.
Chet was born in Cumberland on November 8, 1935, to Chester and Lillian Peery. He was the fourth of five children. After he graduated from Cumberland High School, Chet became a United States Marine, who proudly and honorably served in Korea with the 5th Marine Regiment.
In 1956, Chet married Sharon Teal from Almena, and together they had four children. They made their first home in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Chet’s career and wanderlust took him and his family from Minnesota to North Dakota, Texas, Michigan, and back to Wisconsin.
Chet was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt. Chet also took great pride in his landscaping. He never allowed any weeds in his lawn or garden. Together with his wife, Chet created a tranquil piece of botanical paradise everywhere they lived.
Chet was strong in his Christian faith and a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He could be counted on to help with any project that needed to be done. He could fix anything. Chet always showed his soft heart, despite his booming voice, which could sometimes be heard in the next county. Whenever his adult children returned home for a visit, he stayed up with them all night just talking and enjoying the company of his family. Chet was truly loved and adored.
Chet is survived by his wife, Sharon; their four children, Linda (Behrmann) and husband David, Joann Peery and husband Scott Pearl, Amy (Bailey), and Robert Peery and wife Lorraine; his grandchildren, Matthew Leavens, Daniel Bailey, and Megan Carpus, and their spouses, Lauren Behrmann, Madeline Peery, and Jacob Peery; and by several great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Delores Swenson, and his brother, Bill Peery. Chet had many nieces, nephews, and other extended family who he also loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Margaret Lewis and June Daeffler; and by his precious granddaughter, Jacqueline Leavens.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and government orders prohibiting social gathering, a small private funeral service was held at Skinner Funeral Home in Shell Lake on April 17, officiated by Pastor Brent Berkesch, with burial at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Spooner. A memorial service with military honors and a celebration of Chet’s life will be held once the government restrictions are lifted.
