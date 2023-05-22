Cheryle (Queenie) Ann Kretman Cass

Cheryle (Queenie) Ann Kretman Cass, 75, of Barronett, died May 21, 2023, at her home. She was born December 21, 1947, in St. Paul, MN, to Donald and Dolores (Peterson) Kretman.

She retired as a Postmaster after 30 years of service.

