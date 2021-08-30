Charles “Charlie” Eugene Shell, 86, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Mayo Health in Eau Claire.
He was born on November 20, 1934, in Papillion, Nebraska, the son of Arthur and Stella (Kingery) Shell. He was united in marriage to Verna Lee Pfeiffer on January 1, 1958, at Community Bible Church in Cedar Lake, Indiana.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 3, at noon at Spooner Funeral Home, 306 Rusk St., in Spooner, where visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service. Interment with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
A full obituary will appear in next week’s edition.
Condolences for the family can be left online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
