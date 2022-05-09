Charles Ephraim Johnson

Charles Ephraim Johnson, age 82, of Spooner, WI, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Essentia Health in Duluth, MN.

Chuck was born March 28, 1940, to parents Hjalmar and Ailie (Loustari) Johnson in Superior, WI. After the passing of his mother, Chuck went to live with his aunt and uncle Bill and Jenny Winter. He graduated from Superior High School in 1958. On September 5, 1954, Chuck married the love of his life, Sandra Mead. Sandra supported Chuck through college, where he majored in Biology and Geology at UW-Superior and graduated in 1963. After graduation, Chuck began work at the DNR, where he would become the Fish Staff Specialist in the Northwestern District. Chuck’s career moved him and the family to Spooner, Barron, Ladysmith, Eau Claire, and then they were able to settle back in Spooner where he retired in 2000.

