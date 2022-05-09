TORNADO WATCH 194 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
AITKIN PINE
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BURNETT SAWYER WASHBURN
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AITKIN, GRANTSBURG, HAYWARD,
HINCKLEY, PINE CITY, SHELL LAKE, AND SPOONER. THIS ALSO INCLUDES
THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE LAC COURTE OREILLES RESERVATION AND THE
MILLE LACS BAND, EAST LAKE,, LENA LAKE,, HINCKLEY AND, BIG SANDY
LAKE AREAS.
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Washburn,
southeastern Burnett and western Sawyer Counties through 700 PM
CDT...
At 627 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Shell Lake, or 9 miles southwest of Spooner, moving northeast at 60
mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 55 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured
objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Spooner around 640 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of this storm include Stone Lake, Hayward
and Little Round Lake.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek
shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If
you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern
Wisconsin.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Charles Ephraim Johnson, age 82, of Spooner, WI, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Essentia Health in Duluth, MN.
Chuck was born March 28, 1940, to parents Hjalmar and Ailie (Loustari) Johnson in Superior, WI. After the passing of his mother, Chuck went to live with his aunt and uncle Bill and Jenny Winter. He graduated from Superior High School in 1958. On September 5, 1954, Chuck married the love of his life, Sandra Mead. Sandra supported Chuck through college, where he majored in Biology and Geology at UW-Superior and graduated in 1963. After graduation, Chuck began work at the DNR, where he would become the Fish Staff Specialist in the Northwestern District. Chuck’s career moved him and the family to Spooner, Barron, Ladysmith, Eau Claire, and then they were able to settle back in Spooner where he retired in 2000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.