Charles “Charlie” Lynn Elmberg, 73, of Barronett died on August 26, 2021, at Lakeview Medical Center.
He was born June 14, 1948, in Cumberland to Chester and Marion (Arnes) Elmberg. Charlie graduated from Cumberland High School in 1966 and shortly thereafter joined the U.S. Army. Following his service, Charlie began working for Chicago Northwestern and Union Pacific RailRoad for 36 years.
He married the love of his life, Nancy Scharhag, on May 14, 2021. Together they had shared 32 wonderful years fishing, and traveling.
Charlie enjoyed hunting, ice fishing, and Muskie fishing with his buddies and family. He was an avid Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Bucks fan.
He is survived by wife, Nancy; sister: Joan (Rick) Stetler; brothers: Jerry (Jane) Elmberg and Bruce (Colleen) Elmberg; brothers-in-law: Kevin and Kyle Scharhag; nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Chester and Marion Elmberg; parents-in-law, Jim and Ramona Scharhag.
Visitation at Skinner Funeral Home in Cumberland from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Lakeside Cemetery in Barronett followed by a gathering at the Barronett Bar.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
