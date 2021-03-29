Charles ‘Chuck’ Lawrence

Charles O. “Chuck” Lawrence passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Trail Point Village, South Bend, Indiana, following an illness.
He was born on October 13, 1940, in Chicago to the late Herbert and Crystal (Del Morse) Lawrence and was 80 years old at the time of his death.
Chuck lived in the area most of his life. On October 20, 1962, he married the love of his life, Gail Reid, in Walkerton. Together they spent 55 wonderful years together. Gail preceded his death on May 18, 2018, and that was a loss that Chuck never quite recovered from.
He retired from NIPSCO after over 30-plus faithful years as an electrician. Chuck worked his way up from mechanic, to crane operator, then gas maintenance, and finally substation electrician. All of this while studying and getting certified for those positions.
Chuck was a member of the Koontz Lake Fire Department where he served over 50 years and was the chief for many years. He also served his community by working for Starke County EMS for many years.
He was a member of the North Liberty Masonic Lodge #266, was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish, and was the original MacGyver who could fix anything!
Chuck is survived by his four children, Butch and Sharon Lawrence of Koontz Lake, Indiana, Kelly Lawrence of Sequim, Washington, Jodi Snedeker of Plymouth, Indiana, and Jack Lawrence of Nappanee, Indiana; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 2, at the Rannell’s Funeral Home, Koontz Lake Chapel. Visiting hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, and from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral, also at the funeral home.
Immediately following the service at the gravesite, everyone is invited to go to Koontz Lake Missionary Church where a meal will be provided.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Koontz Lake Fire Department. To leave online condolences: rannellsfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.