Charles “Chuck” Busch, 79, of Spooner, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2021, surrounded by his family.
He was born to Dana and Mary (Hoecherl) Busch, on May 17, 1942, in Spooner. Chuck graduated from Spooner High School in 1960.
After graduating from high school, he joined the Army National Guard and was deployed for the Berlin Crisis of 1961.
He worked for the Department of Natural Resources as a walleye/field forman for 35 years until his retirement on July 13, 2001.
During his time at the DNR he also kept busy working at the Standard/Conoco service station and up until his passing was a devoted employee of Leckel Trucking.
He met Peggy, the love of his life, in 1965. They married on December 10, 1966, at Faith Lutheran Church.
Chuck enjoyed coaching Pee-Wee baseball and women’s softball, as well as playing softball himself in different leagues. He enjoyed hunting with his sons and had dreams of going fly fishing someday. A Wisconsin sports fan he was! He loved the Brewers, Packers, and Badgers and would coach them from his recliner.
A big part of his life was spending time with his grandchildren. He looked forward to attending all of their sporting events, concerts, and other special occasions. He was known as “Grandpa Chuck” to many other children through the at-home daycare that Peggy ran for 49 years. He was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church and enjoyed serving the Lord.
Chuck was known for his big heart and would go out of his way to help people in any way that he could. He left a lasting impression on all those he met.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Peggy; children, Michael (Terri) of St. Paul, Jamie (Carrie) of Spooner, Cory (Jill) of Germantown, and Julie (Dave) Piskie of Spooner; 10 grandchildren; and his beloved dog Duffy. He is also survived by brothers, Richard (Kathy) of Barron and Bill (Kris) of Spooner; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Dana and Mary; twin sisters, Sue and Sally; and brother, Kenny.
His visitation and service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Spooner. The visitations will be on Sunday, July 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. and on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. The service will be on Monday, July 26, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Brent Berkesch officiating. A luncheon will follow.
Chuck was highly active in his church, so in lieu of flowers a donation to Faith Lutheran in his memory would be appreciated.
Online condolences may be left for Chuck’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
