Charles "Chuck" Busch, 79, a resident of Spooner, died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Essentia Health in Duluth.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Faith Lutheran Church in Spooner with Pastor Brent Berkesch officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the church and also on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, Chuck's family would appreciate gifts be given to the Faith Lutheran Church Memorial Fund in his name.
Online memories and or condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
A full obituary will appear in next week's edition.
