Catherine Root

Catherine (Cathy) Root, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 3, 2021, with her family by her side.
Cathy was born on August 15, 1931. Merle and Cathy were married on November 27, 1948. They moved from Spooner in 1953 to Minneapolis and then returned to Spooner after their retirement in 1981. They loved their home and were very happy there. Their lives centered around their children and families. Mother’s gravy was the very best, accompanied with dozens of cookies, bars, and desserts. Throughout her life, she loved to bake.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Pitchford), and son, Gary; grandson, Troy Pitchford (Tricia) and two great-grandsons, Teegan and Tucker Pitchford; granddaughter, Heidi Root, and her two daughters, of California; and brother, Vernon.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Merle; son-in-law, Michael Pitchford; brother, Don; and her parents.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 11, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Spooner at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories and/or condolences may be left for Cathy’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
