Carolyn Clamer

Carolyn A. Clamer, 94, of Stone Lake passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
Carolyn A. Basta was born on December 16, 1926, in Chicago, the daughter of Charles and Antonette (Pospichal) Basta. She was raised and attended school in Chicago. She worked for an advertising firm as a secretary for a short time after her schooling.
On November 23, 1948, Carolyn was joined in marriage to Milton Clamer in Villa Park, Illinois. Shortly after their marriage Carolyn moved to Stone Lake, where they built their home on Big Sissabagama Lake. In 1961, Milton built several cabins on the property and began Mike’s Resort, which they operated together for several years.
Carolyn was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed doing various kinds of arts and crafts throughout her life. She also enjoyed her time on the lake, collecting knickknacks, scrapbooking, cooking, baking, reading, and taking rides through the country. She was a member of the Homemakers Club, Stone Lake Historical Society, Stone Lake Wesleyan Church, and a founding member of the Stone Lake Scholarship Board.
Carolyn is survived by two children, Susan (Dave) Greene of Hayward and Michael (Melissa) Clamer of Stone Lake; and seven grandchildren, 10 grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Milton; daughter, Nancy; and granddaughter, Erin.
A memorial service celebrating Carolyn’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 23, at Hayward Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Young officiating. A gathering with family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may go to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences can be left for Carolyn’s family at bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.