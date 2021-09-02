Caroline Harris

Caroline Catherine Harris, 89, of Shell Lake passed away on August 29, 2021, at Maple Ridge Care Center. She was born on June 16, 1932, to Homer and Bertha (Stooberl) Pearson in Clam Falls.
As an adult, Caroline lived in many places around the United States: Almena, Wisconsin, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sweet Home, Oregon, LaJunta, Colorado, back to Almena, and then to Shell Lake, Wisconsin, until moving to her final home at the Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.
Caroline is survived by her children, Richard (Sandy) Holcomb of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Margaret (Kjeld) Tonder Hansen of Denmark; grandchildren, Jessica and Amy; great-grandchildren, RiLynn, Nikolaus, Mackenzee, Paytyn, and Taylor; and other relatives and friends.
Caroline was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Bertha Pearson.
Services will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shell Lake at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, with Father Phil Juza officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church, and burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Almena following the service.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.