Caroline Harris

Caroline Catherine Harris, 89, of Shell Lake passed away on August 29, 2021, at Maple Ridge Care Center. She was born on June 16, 1932, to Homer and Bertha (Stooberl) Pearson in Clam Falls.  

As an adult, Caroline lived in many places around the United States: Almena, Wisconsin, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sweet Home, Oregon, LaJunta, Colorado, back to Almena, and then to Shell Lake, Wisconsin, until moving to her final home at the Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.

Caroline is survived by her children, Richard (Sandy) Holcomb of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Margaret (Kjeld) Tonder Hansen of Denmark; grandchildren, Jessica and Amy; great-grandchildren, RiLynn, Nikolaus, Mackenzee, Paytyn, and Taylor; and other relatives and friends. 

Caroline was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Bertha Pearson.

Services will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shell Lake at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, with Father Phil Juza officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church, and burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Almena following the service.

Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.

