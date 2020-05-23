Carole Sorensen
Carole Jean Sorensen, 93, of Spooner died on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Indianhead Medical Center in Shell Lake.
She was born November 7, 1926, in Cumberland to Milton and Nora (Lynch) Skinner. She was married in Pine City, Minnesota, on January 3, 1945, to Bruce Sorensen. Carole worked for a short time at a clothing store in Menomonie before returning to Spooner and working as a nurse for Dr. Lester Olson. For many years, she and Bruce operated the Red Cross Pharmacy in Spooner, and she operated the Younger Generation Clothing Store, retiring at the age of 65.
Carole was very active in her community and church, including Order of the Eastern Star, Job's Daughters, Elk's Club, Spooner Railroad Museum, Northwest Regional Hospice, and the Spooner United Methodist Church.
Carole loved to travel, socialize, and enjoyed her morning coffee with family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Kris (Bill) Busch of Spooner, Monte (Sandi) Sorensen of Wausau, and Kim Sorensen of Los Angeles, California; grandchildren, Greg (Melanie) Sorensen of Minneapolis, Julie (Sean) Lessard of Wyoming, Minnesota, Chad (Maria) Busch of Spooner, and Andrea (Brad) Ingles of St. Paul; great-grandchildren, Tyler (April) Busch of Shell Lake, Devin Busch of Spooner, Cadyn Busch of Spooner, Kylie Busch of Spooner, Maya Ingles of St. Paul, Ryan Ingles of St. Paul, Norah Lessard of Wyoming, Minnesota, Steven Lessard of Wyoming, Minnesota, and John Sorensen of Minneapolis; daughter-in-law, Susan Vold; and her beloved cat, Lily.
Carole was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce, on February 3, 1998, and son, Steve, on September 25, 1999. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Muriel Robbins, and brother, James Skinner.
Memorials are preferred to Spooner United Methodist Church, Spooner Railroad Museum, and the Spooner Area School District ("lunch accounts" in the memo line).
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
