Carole Hatcher

Carole G. Hatcher, 73, of Spooner, Wisconsin, died at home on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
Carole was born on April 10, 1948, in Davenport, Iowa, to Charles and Mary (Wheeler) Tinsley. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Hatcher on December 20, 1969, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Spooner.
Kenneth was stationed in Gelenhausen in West Germany for 4 1/2 years, so the couple spent time traveling to Switzerland, England, Italy, and Holland. While Kenneth was in the service, Carole was part of the Army Community Services where she welcomed new military families to functions and gatherings. She was also an Avon sales representative for 18 years and was part of their President’s Club for 17 years. She was also in the Honors Society for several years.
Carole was an avid reader and collected jewelry and clothes.
After Kenneth’s retirement from the military in 1983, the couple lived in Iowa and then moved to New Mexico in 1988. In 2004 they moved to Spooner to be closer to family.
Carole is survived by her brothers, Charles E. Tinlsey Jr. of Tennessee, Harry R. Tinsley of Spooner, and Carl B. (Debbie) Todd of Shell Lake, Wisconsin; sister, Sherry L. (John) Letellier of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her son, Kenneth G. Hatcher Jr.; husband, Kenneth G. Hatcher Sr.; parents, Mary E. Nelson and Charles E. Tinsley Sr.; stepfather, Charles Todd; father-in-law, Jerry D. Hatcher; mother-in-law, Eleanor Hatcher; sister, Cindy Todd; sister-in-law, Marjory Lovejoy; and brother-in-law, Steven Hatcher.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or your local VFW.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
