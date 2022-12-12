Carol Lynn Bradshaw

Carol Lynn Bradshaw, 77, of Shell Lake, passed away peacefully December 9, 2022, at Cumberland Healthcare. She was born February 8, 1945, in Fairchild, WI, to Wilbur and Edna (Bertrang) Oliver. She was married October 10, 1982, to John T. Bradshaw Jr., who preceded her in death on March 12, 2010.

Carol liked to keep her mind busy by playing various card games, word searches, reading and working in her garden. Carol spent serval years raising Alaskan huskies. She loved to spend time playing with her grandchildren and pets. Carol also enjoyed visiting her friends at the casino.

