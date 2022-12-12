...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves
2 to 5 ft expected.
* WHERE...Two Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 10 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes
the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Carol Lynn Bradshaw, 77, of Shell Lake, passed away peacefully December 9, 2022, at Cumberland Healthcare. She was born February 8, 1945, in Fairchild, WI, to Wilbur and Edna (Bertrang) Oliver. She was married October 10, 1982, to John T. Bradshaw Jr., who preceded her in death on March 12, 2010.
Carol liked to keep her mind busy by playing various card games, word searches, reading and working in her garden. Carol spent serval years raising Alaskan huskies. She loved to spend time playing with her grandchildren and pets. Carol also enjoyed visiting her friends at the casino.
