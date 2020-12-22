Carol Kellermann

Carol (Krantz) Kellermann was born on December 23, 1937, at Cumberland Hospital to Carl Axel and Minnie Krantz, the youngest of nine children. Carol grew up on a 1,080-acre farm near Timberland and attended school at Shell Lake and attended church at Barronett Lutheran where she was baptized and confirmed.
She graduated from Shell Lake High School in 1955 and attended the University of Wisconsin - River Falls (which was called “moo tech” at the time).
On October 26, 1957, she married Jim Kellermann, moved to Cumberland, and raised two children, David and Karen. Employed at Cumberland Memorial Hospital/Extended Care Unit December 7, 1957, until retirement on December 31, 2000, filling many positions from receptionist to administrator over the 43-year period.
Carol's involvement in community organizations included the following: American Red Cross Blood Bank, Cumberland Music Club, Island City Women's' Club, Girl Scouts, United Fund, Kinship, Education Foundation, Chamber of Commerce, CMH/ECU Auxiliary, member of First United Methodist Church serving as financial secretary, choir, and UMW.
Following retirement, she volunteered at the Cumberland Elementary School, working with children for 20 years, which was very enjoyable and rewarding. She enjoyed music, working outdoors (even shoveling snow! She was fussy about it), plants, but most of her life revolved around family and community – church, chamber, and kinship.
Carol was preceded in death by husband, Jim; brothers, Carl "Donald," Buford, Vincent "Bud," Gordon, and Calvin Krantz; and sisters, Shirley Bostick, Charlotte Martin, and Clarice Hopkins. Survived by children, David and Karen (David) Whitman of Cumberland; five grandchildren, Brennan, Breanna, Blake, Maryssa, and Kyle; and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives.
A private service will be live-streamed on Facebook at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 28, from the United Methodist Church in Cumberland with Pastor Mike Brubaker officiating and burial to follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to Cumberland First United Methodist Church, Kinship of Cumberland/Turtle Lake, and Cumberland Educational Foundation. Online condolences may be offered at skinnerfh.com.
