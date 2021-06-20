Carol Graeber

Carol L. Graeber, 90, of Spooner passed away on Tuesday, June 8, at Maple Ridge Care Center.
Carol was born on January 28, 1931, to Rupert and Susie Wade of Sarona.
She married Harris (Red) Schultz in November 1947. They moved to Spooner, and while raising four children, Carol worked as a CNA in Shell Lake and Spooner.
Carol married Ross Graeber in July 1982 and resided in Spooner until their deaths.
Carol loved to travel, a good game of cribbage, card games, and spending time with family and friends.
First and foremost, she loved her church and Heavenly Father.
She is survived by her children, John (Sharon) Schultz, Shell Lake, Mariea Stait, Lewis, Susan Rodgers, Locust Grove, Georgia and Rocky (Barb) Schultz, Locust Grove, Georgia; and 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, 1 foster daughter, and four stepchildren and their families.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Ross, and 12 siblings.
Carol was the youngest of 13 children.
A memorial service will be held at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church on July 17 at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.