Carol L. Dye, 84, of Spooner, formerly of Princeton, Illinois, passed away on February 3, 2020, at Maple Ridge Care Center, Spooner, where she had been a resident for two years.
Carol Louise Curley was born September 23, 1936, in Bureau County, Illinois, to Nelson and Ethel (Owens) Curley. She attended Malden schools.
Carol was united in marriage to Russell Dye. The family owned and operated The Spoon in Princeton for over 10 years. Carol was also employed at Harper-Wyman Company in Princeton until her retirement in 1991.
Throughout their lives together, Carol and Russell took many fishing trips to Spooner, eventually purchasing a wooded parcel near Benoit Lake where they planned to retire. While Russell worked at The Spoon, Carol and friend Elsie Underwood worked to clear the land and build a home for the family.
Carol was an avid bowler, acquiring many trophies throughout her years on various leagues in Princeton. She loved fishing and her life in the Northwoods. She enjoyed playing cards of all types but especially loved beating the old codgers in "pitch.” In her later years, Carol discovered a fondness for cats, but she loved all animals. Carol was a lifelong NBA fan, going so far as to have a dish service installed in her room at the nursing home so she wouldn't miss any games of her beloved Chicago Bulls.
She is survived by her two sons, Kevin "Louie" Dye and Tony (Kris) Dye of Princeton; four grandchildren, Malissa (Skee) Hartmann, Ashlee Dye, Kegin Dye, and Kyle Dye; and several great-grandchildren.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, her beloved cats Toby and Chloe, and by her husband in 1984.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at a later date at Elm Lawn Memorial Park, Princeton, Illinois.
Memorials may be directed to the Washburn County Humane Society, P.O. Box 328, Roundhouse Road, Spooner, WI 54801. The Bratley-Nelson Funeral Home of Spooner, Wisconsin, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for Carol’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
